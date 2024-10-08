Where HubSpot Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 27 analysts have published ratings on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 13 5 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 8 4 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $605.33, a high estimate of $730.00, and a low estimate of $460.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.69%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of HubSpot by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $625.00 $600.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $700.00 $700.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $625.00 $625.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $570.00 $570.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $700.00 $700.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $730.00 $730.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $570.00 $570.00 Drew Foster Citigroup Lowers Buy $629.00 $699.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $500.00 $575.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $730.00 $730.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $700.00 $700.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Announces Sector Weight $460.00 - Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $580.00 $650.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $675.00 $725.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $570.00 $635.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Neutral $550.00 $580.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $625.00 $650.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $550.00 $650.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $600.00 $700.00 Richard Davis Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $600.00 $700.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $570.00 $570.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $600.00 $700.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $625.00 $725.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Neutral $580.00 $640.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Lowers Underweight $460.00 $520.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $570.00 $655.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $650.00 $750.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to HubSpot. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of HubSpot compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of HubSpot's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of HubSpot's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know HubSpot Better

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Understanding the Numbers: HubSpot's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, HubSpot showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.43% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.27%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): HubSpot's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): HubSpot's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: HubSpot's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

