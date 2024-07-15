Where Globus Medical Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Globus Medical, presenting an average target of $72.0, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Marking an increase of 9.92%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $65.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Globus Medical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $75.00 $72.00 Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $71.00 $67.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $72.00 $63.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $80.00 $60.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $83.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $63.00 $60.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $60.00 $55.00 Mathew Blackman Stifel Raises Buy $70.00 $64.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Globus Medical. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Globus Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Globus Medical's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Globus Medical analyst ratings.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical Inc is a medical device company that develops and provides healthcare products and solutions to hospitals, physicians, and surgical centers. The firm's products are organized into two categories: musculoskeletal solutions, which include medical devices and instruments used mostly for spinal and orthopedic procedures, and enabling technologies, which include advanced computer systems developed for enhancing surgical capabilities. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated from musculoskeletal solutions products, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the United States.

Globus Medical's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Globus Medical displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 119.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Globus Medical's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globus Medical's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globus Medical's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Globus Medical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GMED

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for GMED

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.