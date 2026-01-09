Where Food Comes From Launches RaiseWell Certified Verification

Where Food Comes From, Inc. WFCF has introduced RaiseWell Certified, a new third-party verification standard designed to elevate expectations for animal care, responsible raising practices, and supply-chain transparency across North America’s protein markets. Positioned as a comprehensive certification program, RaiseWell Certified is intended to serve brands, premium retailers and foodservice operators seeking credible, verified claims that align with growing consumer interest in ethically raised and traceable food products.

A New Standard for Verified Animal Care & Raising Practices

RaiseWell Certified establishes a structured framework that requires animals to be responsibly raised at every stage of life, supported by rigorous animal care requirements. The program also enforces strict production rules, including no antibiotics and no added growth hormones. Beyond animal care, the standard places strong emphasis on traceability, ensuring livestock and poultry are source-verified back to their origin and tracked through the supply chain. This approach strengthens confidence for retailers and consumers by ensuring that claims are backed by documented verification and transparent sourcing.

Meeting Rising Demand for Trust & Transparency

The launch responds directly to increasing market pressure for clear, verifiable food claims, particularly in responsibly raised protein categories. RaiseWell Certified is designed to help participating businesses differentiate on integrity and certified production methods — an increasingly important advantage as consumers seek products that reflect personal values and as retailers look to reduce ambiguity around label claims.

WFCF president and COO Leann Saunders emphasized that the certification is built for modern consumer expectations, highlighting the growing preference for food that aligns with ethical and responsible production choices.

Retail-Ready Tools Including Verified Claims & On-Pack Seals

RaiseWell Certified equips retailers and restaurants with practical certification assets that support premium positioning. The program includes third-party verified animal-raising claims, source-verified traceability to the farm of origin, and a transparent supply-chain narrative suitable for higher-end markets. It also provides on-pack seals aligned with USDA FSIS requirements, giving retailers confidence in claim integrity while offering consumers greater clarity about how their food was raised.

Integration With CARE Certified

RaiseWell Certified integrates with WFCF’s existing CARE Certified standard, which addresses sustainability across three pillars: animal care, environmental stewardship, and people and community. This integration allows producers and retailers to bundle claims into a single, audit-ready package and layer in additional verified attributes such as pasture-raised, outdoor access, grass-fed and other livestock-raising practices. The bundled approach supports a unified verification strategy that can be tailored to premium markets and retailer needs.

With RaiseWell Certified, WFCF is expanding its portfolio to support continued growth in value-added protein markets and rising demand for traceable, ethically raised products. By offering a certification built on animal care, natural raising practices and transparent supply chains, the company aims to strengthen trust for retailers, increase clarity for consumers, and help participating brands build loyalty through verified integrity.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.