Where Five9 Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 22 analysts shared their evaluations of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 3 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Five9, presenting an average target of $44.41, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Experiencing a 11.9% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $50.41.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Five9 by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $33.00 $60.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $35.00 $55.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $35.00 $30.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $40.00 $55.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $40.00 $52.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Hold $28.00 $45.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $36.00 $58.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $23.00 $45.00 Lauren Lieberman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $48.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $42.00 $55.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $57.00 $46.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $53.00 $46.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $58.00 $50.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Five9. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Five9 compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Five9 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Five9's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Five9's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Five9 analyst ratings.

Delving into Five9's Background

Five9 offers cloud-native contact center software enabling digital customer service, sales, and marketing engagement. The company's Virtual Contact Center platform combines core telephony functionality, omnichannel engagement, and various modules into a unified cloud contact-center-as-a-service, or CCaaS, platform. Five9's modules include digital self-service, agent assist technology, workflow automation, as well as workforce optimization solutions that optimize call center efficiency, and manage interaction quality and agent performance.

Five9: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Five9's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Five9's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Five9's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.03%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Five9's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.86.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

