Where to Find Medical Debt Relief in Retirement

If your heart sinks every time you find a medical bill in the mailbox, chances are, you're not alone. In a Kaiser Family Foundation and New York Times survey, 1 in 4 respondents reported having trouble paying a recent medical bill, and nearly 1 in 3 Americans reported delaying medical care due to the high cost.

From infancy through retirement, healthcare is expensive, and it can be overwhelming to consider how you're going to pay for it. Before foregoing medical care, take a look at these ways you can find assistance.

Dial 211

Think of 211 as a library of community resources. When you call 211, a real person will listen as you tell them what you need help with. Once they know what you need, the organization connects you with services in your area that can help. 211 is open 24/7, is confidential, and available in more than 180 languages.

Look into Medicaid

As a senior, you may qualify for Medicaid if you fit the income eligibility requirements or have high medical expenses. It's worth exploring your options.

Review all bills

The reality is, sometimes a medical facility makes a billing error, and sometimes it's the insurance company that messes up. Don't assume your medical bills are correct. Go over the charges on each, and if something doesn't seem right, speak first with your healthcare provider's billing department. A billing department agent may be your best advocate because they understand medical bills inside and out and are accustomed to helping people navigate charges.

If breaking down your medical bills feels like learning a forgotten language, ask to speak with a patient advocate or social worker for more assistance.

Negotiate the charges

If you have a lump sum of money, ask if the medical provider will accept an upfront lump sum in return for the bill being marked "paid in full." You can also ask about a payment plan, although you'll need to be careful to check the fine print and interest rate.

Look into grants and financial assistance programs

If your bills are due to hospitalization, check with the hospital to learn if it has a financial assistance program (many do).

See what's available from organizations that help pay medical debt. This includes the Patient Access Network Foundation, Samaritan Health Services, and the HealthWell Foundation.

When you need medical assistance

If the situation is not critical and you can wait for an appointment, check the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics' website. There, you can type in your city name or ZIP code, and it will show you where to find affordable care nearby.

If you have a life-threatening emergency (or think you might), always go directly to an emergency room. By law, anyone who comes in with a medical emergency must be treated or stabilized, regardless of whether they can pay.

There's no denying that medical bills can be daunting, even if you have Medicare. However, there are resources available to help you get through the process. All you have to do is reach out.

