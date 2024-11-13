Where ESAB Stands With Analysts

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $125.14, along with a high estimate of $144.00 and a low estimate of $102.00. This current average has increased by 8.28% from the previous average price target of $115.57.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ESAB. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $122.00 $102.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $144.00 $138.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Hold $120.00 $105.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $138.00 $122.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $122.00 $115.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $128.00 $120.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $102.00 $107.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ESAB. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ESAB compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of ESAB's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into ESAB's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering ESAB: A Closer Look

ESAB, spun off from Colfax in 2022, is a leading manufacturer of equipment and consumables used in welding, cutting, and joining applications. Alongside competitors Lincoln Electric and ITW's Miller brand, ESAB is one of the top three players in the welding space. ESAB generated roughly $2.8 billion in revenue in 2023.

Breaking Down ESAB's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining ESAB's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.14% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.14%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ESAB's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ESAB's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ESAB's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

