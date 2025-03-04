Where Eagle Materials Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $285.33, a high estimate of $310.00, and a low estimate of $242.00. A decline of 8.78% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Eagle Materials is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Brophy Stifel Announces Hold $242.00 - Brent Thielman DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $260.00 $265.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $310.00 $310.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $310.00 $325.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $280.00 $334.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Lowers Hold $310.00 $330.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials. Construction products include cement, slag, concrete, and aggregates and building materials include cement and gypsum wallboard, and are sold to the construction and building industries. The firm organizes itself into two sectors: Heavy Materials, which includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments, and Light Materials, which includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments.

Financial Insights: Eagle Materials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Eagle Materials's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.14%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Eagle Materials's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eagle Materials's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.17% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eagle Materials's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.88%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Eagle Materials's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.7. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

