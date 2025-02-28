Where DoubleVerify Hldgs Stands With Analysts

DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE:DV) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated DoubleVerify Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $23.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average represents a 0.08% decrease from the previous average price target of $23.62.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive DoubleVerify Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $20.00 $24.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $25.00 $27.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $21.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $24.00 $22.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Announces Outperform $25.00 - Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $27.00 $23.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $24.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DoubleVerify Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DoubleVerify Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DoubleVerify Hldgs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of DoubleVerify Hldgs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DoubleVerify Hldgs analyst ratings.

Discovering DoubleVerify Hldgs: A Closer Look

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. The DV Authentic Ad ensures that a digital ad was delivered in a brand-safe setting, completely viewable, by a real individual, and in the expected geography, is one of its solutions. It generates revenues from its advertisement customers by charging a Measured Transaction Fee on the volume of Media Transactions Measured on the software platform.

DoubleVerify Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: DoubleVerify Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.77%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: DoubleVerify Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoubleVerify Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.63%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoubleVerify Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.41%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DV

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Mar 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for DV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.