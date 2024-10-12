Where Does Hims & Hers Stock Go From Here?

Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) stock has been on a roller coaster about the availability of GLP-1s to its customers. However, the focus on one treatment may miss the company's strategy. In this video, Travis Hoium shows why Hims & Hers will be fine with or without GLP-1s.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 7, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 8, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Hims & Hers Health right now?

Before you buy stock in Hims & Hers Health, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Hims & Hers Health wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $826,069!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2024

Travis Hoium has positions in Hims & Hers Health. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.