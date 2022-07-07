Where Do Americans Get Their Money Advice? Top 100 Financial Experts of 2022
A recent GOBankingRates survey found that nearly half of Americans turn to experts to get financial advice, and they're getting this advice from a variety of sources, including books (20%), podcasts and radio shows (23%), social media (19%), blogs and websites (45%), TV shows (15%), news columns (20%) and popular financial figures (33%).
GOBankingRates analyzed "best of" lists and other rankings to determine the best of the best in each of these categories. Here's a look at the top 100 financial experts of 2022.
Top Authors
The GOBankingRates survey found that 24% of Americans have bought books on personal finance or money advice in the last year. Here's a look at the most popular authors in this category:
- Andrew Aziz, author of "How To Day Trade for a Living"
- Barbara Huson, author of "Secrets of Six-Figure Women"
- Brandon Turner, author of "The Book on Rental Property Investing"
- Dave Ramsey, author of "The Total Money Makeover"
- David Bach, author of "The Automatic Millionaire" and "Smart Women Finish Rich"
- Erin Lowry, author of "Broke Millennial"
- Grant Cardone, author of "The 10X Rule"
- J. L. Collins, author of "The Simple Path to Wealth"
- Jen Sincero, author of "You are a Badass at Making Money" and "Master the Mindset of Wealth"
- Morgan Housel, author of "The Psychology of Money"
- Rachel Cruze, author of "Know Yourself, Know Your Money"
- Rachel Rodgers, author of "We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman's Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth and Gaining Economic Power"
- Ramit Sethi, author of "I Will Teach You To Be Rich"
- Ray Dalio, author of "Principles for Dealing With the Changing World Order"
- Robert T. Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" series
- Scott Trench, author of "Set for Life"
- Tiffany Aliche, author of "Get Good with Money"
- Tim Ferriss, author of "The 4-Hour Workweek"
- Tonya B. Rapley, author of "The Money Manual"
- Vicki Robin, author of "Your Money or Your Life"
- William D. Danko, author of "The Millionaire Next Door"
Top Radio and Podcast Hosts
According to the GOBankingRates survey, 23% of Americans have subscribed to a podcast on personal finance and money advice in the last year. Here's a look at the hosts of the most popular money podcasts and radio shows:
- Andrew Sather, host of "The Investing for Beginners Podcast"
- Barbara Ginty, host of "Future Rich"
- Chris Hill, host of "Motley Fool Money"
- Dave Ahern, host of "The Investing for Beginners Podcast"
- David Brown, host of "Business Wars"
- David Greene, host of "BiggerPockets Real Estate Podcast"
- Farnoosh Torabi, host of "So Money"
- J. David Stein, host of "Money For the Rest of Us"
- Jack Kramer, host of "The Best One Yet"
- Jill Schlesinger, host of "Jill on Money"
- Kai Ryssdal, host of "Marketplace"
- Mandi Woodruff-Santos, host of "MandiMoney"
- Mindy Jensen, host of "BiggerPockets Money"
- Nicaila Matthews Okome, host of "Side Hustle Pro"
- Nick Martell, host of "The Best One Yet"
- Paula Pant, host of "Afford Anything"
- Preston Pysh, host of "We Study Billionaires"
- Rashad Bilal, host of "Earn Your Leisure"
- Reema Khrais, host of "This Is Uncomfortable"
- Scott Trench, host of "BiggerPockets Money"
- Stig Brodersen, host of "We Study Billionaires"
- Suze Orman, host of "Women & Money"
- Tim Ferriss, host of the "Tim Ferriss Show"
- Troy Millings, host of "Earn Your Leisure"
Top Social Media Influencers
Social media has become an increasingly popular place to get financial advice, with 72% of Americans saying they would be willing to follow advice from social media. Here's a look at some of the biggest names in personal finance on the various platforms:
- Andrei Jikh, YouTube
- Coin Bureau, YouTube
- Graham Stephen, YouTube
- Humphrey Yang, @humphreytalks on TikTok
- Jaspreet Singh, Minority Mindset on YouTube
- John Eringman, @johnefinance on TikTok
- John Liang, @johnsfinancetips on TikTok
- Nate O'Brien, YouTube
- Taylor Price, @pricelesstay on TikTok
Top Blog and Website Founders
Nearly half of Americans (45%) said they go online to get personal finance advice. These blog and website founders are some of the most trusted in 2022:
- Chelsea Fagan, founder of The Financial Diet
- Danetha Doe, founder of Money & Mimosas
- Jaime Rogozinski, founder of r/wallstreetbets
- Jully-Alma Taveras, founder of Investing Latina
- Tori Dunlap, founder of Her First $100K
Top TV Personalities
Fifteen percent of Americans get their money advice from television, with 4% citing it as their primary source for financial advice, the GOBankingRates survey found. Here's who Americans are watching:
- Andrew Ross Sorkin, host of "Squawk Box"
- Barbara Corcoran, Shark on "Shark Tank"
- Becky Quick, host of "Squawk Box"
- Carl Quintanilla, host of "Squawk on the Street" and "Squawk Alley"
- Charles Payne, host of "Making Money with Charles Payne"
- David Asman, host of "After the Bell"
- David Faber, host of "Squawk on the Street"
- Daymond John, Shark on "Shark Tank"
- Elizabeth MacDonald, host of "The Evening Edit With Elizabeth MacDonald"
- Jim Cramer, host of "Squawk on the Street"
- Joe Kernen, host of "Squawk Box"
- Jon Fortt, host of "TechCheck"
- Kelly Evans, host of "The Exchange"
- Kevin O'Leary, Shark on "Shark Tank"
- Liz Claman, host of "The Claman Countdown"
- Lori Greiner, Shark on "Shark Tank"
- Marcus Lemonis, host of "The Profit" and "Streets of Dreams"
- Mark Cuban, Shark on "Shark Tank"
- Melissa Lee, host of "Fast Money"
- Morgan Brennan, host of "Squawk on the Street"
- Neil Cavuto, host of "Cavuto: Coast to Coast"
- Robert Herjavec, Shark on "Shark Tank"
- Stuart Varney, host of "Varney & Co."
Top News Columnists
Here's a look at the top financial columnists of 2022:
- Chris Farrell, author of the "Your Money" column at the Star Tribune
- David Lazarus, former columnist at the Los Angeles Times
- Gail MarksJarvis, columnist at the Chicago Tribune
- Jamie Herzlich, small business columnist at Newsday
- Jason Zweig, author of "The Intelligent Investor" column at The Wall Street Journal
- Michael Hiltzik, columnist at the Los Angeles Times
- Michelle Singletary, author of "The Color of Money" column at The Washington Post
- Ron Lieber, author of the "Your Money" column at The New York Times
Top Popular Figures in Finance
Thirty-three percent of Americans look to people with name recognition when seeking advice, and 80% said they would follow money advice from a popular mogul or influencer. Here are some of the biggest names in the industry that Americans rely on for money advice:
- Carl Icahn, founder of Icahn Enterprises
- David Tepper, founder and president of Appaloosa Management
- Elon Musk, entrepreneur and crypto advocate
- James Gorman, chief executive officer of Morgan Stanley
- Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase
- Larry Fink, chief executive officer of BlackRock
- Lloyd Blankfein, senior chairman of Goldman Sachs
- Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy
- Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX
- Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of the Blackstone Group
- Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway
Methodology: GOBankingRates reviewed the following rankings to identify the experts that America is getting its money advice from: NYT Bestsellers on the Monthly Business List for March 2022; Amazon Bestsellers in the Personal Finance category as of March 15, 2022; Spotify Top Shows in the Business and Technology category as of March 15, 2022; Apple Podcasts Top Shows in the Business category as of March 15, 2022; Talkers 2020 Heavy Hundred - Top Ten; FOX Business Network's top-rated programs of 2021; CNBC's Popular Shows list; Time's Best Finance Podcasts of 2021; NYMag's Best Personal Finance Books According to Money Experts; CoinTelegraph's Top 100 People in Blockchain and Crypto; and GOBankingRates' 51 of the Biggest Money Influencers on TikTok and YouTube. Additionally, to account for prominent voices in print media, GOBankingRates identified key columnists at seven of the nine most widely circulated daily newspapers in the U.S., according to 2020 data from Alliance for Audited Media and made available by Cision. For each expert with a work that received one of the above accolades, GOBankingRates found information on their other media projects, their Twitter handle and follower count, their Instagram handle and follower count, and a professional summary. GOBankingRates maintained our roundup's focus on personal finance, so some works in the above rankings were excluded due to being broadly about habits, health, mindset, etc.
