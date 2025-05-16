Where DigitalBridge Gr Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on DigitalBridge Gr (NYSE:DBRG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $14.17, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $10.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.03%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of DigitalBridge Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $16.00 $16.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $10.50 $13.50 Greg Miller Truist Securities Lowers Buy $13.00 $15.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $13.50 $14.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $16.00 $15.00 Greg Miller Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $16.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DigitalBridge Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DigitalBridge Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DigitalBridge Gr compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DigitalBridge Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of DigitalBridge Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DigitalBridge Gr analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About DigitalBridge Gr

DigitalBridge Group Inc is a developer of alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. The company's platform invests in and operates businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centres, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, to provide clients with funds for digital infrastructure real estate infrastructure.

Understanding the Numbers: DigitalBridge Gr's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining DigitalBridge Gr's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -38.91% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: DigitalBridge Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DigitalBridge Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DigitalBridge Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: DigitalBridge Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.