Where Digital Realty Trust Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 7 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Digital Realty Trust, presenting an average target of $197.77, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $139.00. This current average has increased by 1.46% from the previous average price target of $194.92.

The perception of Digital Realty Trust by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Omotayo Okusanya Mizuho Lowers Outperform $177.00 $211.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Underweight $139.00 $142.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $185.00 $201.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $208.00 - Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $190.00 $185.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $185.00 $210.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $208.00 $178.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $194.00 $185.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $205.00 $147.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Digital Realty Trust. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Digital Realty Trust compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Digital Realty Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Digital Realty Trust's Background

Digital Realty owns and operates over 300 data centers worldwide. It has nearly 40 million rentable square feet across five continents. Digital's offerings range from retail co-location, where an enterprise may rent a single cabinet and rely on Digital to provide all the accommodations, to "cold shells," where hyperscale cloud service providers can simply rent much, or all, of a barren, power-connected building. In recent years, Digital Realty has de-emphasized cold shells and now primarily provides higher-level service to tenants, which outsource their related IT needs to Digital. The company operates as a real estate investment trust.

A Deep Dive into Digital Realty Trust's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Digital Realty Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.84% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Digital Realty Trust's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Digital Realty Trust's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Digital Realty Trust's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Digital Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.87, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

