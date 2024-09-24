Where CVB Financial Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CVB Financial, presenting an average target of $20.5, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.49% increase from the previous average price target of $19.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CVB Financial is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $20.00 $21.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $19.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $20.00 $19.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $21.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CVB Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CVB Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Delving into CVB Financial's Background

CVB Financial Corp is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. Citizens Business Bank offers banking, lending, and investing services. It provides a full complement of lending products, including commercial, agribusiness, consumer, SBA, real estate, and construction loans, as well as equipment and vehicle leasing. Commercial products include lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending and letters of credit.

Financial Insights: CVB Financial

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: CVB Financial's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.24%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: CVB Financial's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 39.7% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVB Financial's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.37% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CVB Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.3%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

