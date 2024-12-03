Where Credo Technology Group Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 0 1 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Credo Technology Group, presenting an average target of $46.17, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 45.05% increase from the previous average price target of $31.83.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $32.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $70.00 $43.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $27.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Raises Buy $45.00 $35.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $41.00 $35.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $42.00 $40.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $31.00 $26.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $38.00 $30.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Underperform $27.00 $25.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Thomas O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $32.00 $30.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $33.00 $29.00

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Credo Technology Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 70.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.98%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Credo Technology Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.75%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Credo Technology Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

