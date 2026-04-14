Where Could Palantir Be in 3 Years? The Bear Case.

Key Points

The strengths of the cloud infrastructure giants could limit Palantir’s expansion opportunities.

Some enterprises may choose to build their artificial intelligence systems internally.

Palantir could remain strong but specialized.

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Over the past couple of years, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has emerged as one of the most closely watched companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. Its platforms aim to help organizations operationalize AI by connecting data, models, and decision-making into a single system. That vision has fueled strong investor enthusiasm for the stock.

But not every growth story unfolds as expected. Having considered the base and bull cases in previous articles, let's now look at the potential bear case for the company -- where Palantir remains successful and profitable, yet falls short of becoming the dominant enterprise AI platform many investors anticipate.

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Cloud platforms capture the AI layer

One of the biggest risks to Palantir's long-term trajectory comes from the large cloud services providers.

The global cloud infrastructure market is largely dominated by a trio of megacaps: Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet hold a combined market share of 63% globally. They already host the majority of enterprise data and applications, and users and companies are familiar with these services.

Despite their dominance, these giants are not sitting still; they're investing heavily in AI tools and integrating them directly into their cloud ecosystems. For instance, Alphabet has Gemini, and Microsoft has Copilot.

If most enterprises decide to build their AI workflows within those environments, that could meaningfully limit the potential spread of Palantir's platform. In that scenario, Palantir might continue to win contracts, but its software would never become the universal operating layer for enterprise AI.

Enterprises build their own AI systems

Another potential headwind comes from enterprises themselves. Large organizations increasingly maintain sophisticated teams of data engineers, machine learning specialists, and software developers. At the same time, open-source frameworks have made it easier to build custom AI systems.

So a possible scenario is that, instead of relying on third-party orchestration platforms, some companies may choose to develop their own internal AI infrastructure tailored to their operations. An example of this is Tesla, which is running its own infrastructure and software for its AI requirements. If that trend accelerates, Palantir's addressable market could prove smaller than many investors expect today.

The silver lining is that building and managing everything may be too burdensome for most companies, in which case, leading AI companies like Palantir will remain relevant. The question is just how deep that relevance will be.

Deployment complexity could slow growth

Palantir's deployment model also introduces potential constraints.

The company relies heavily on forward-deployed engineers who work directly with customers to implement its software. This approach has proven effective in complex environments, including defense, intelligence, and regulated industries.

However, it can also resemble a consulting-heavy model, which may scale more slowly than standardized software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms. If Palantir struggles to shift more of its value toward software-driven deployments, its growth rate could moderate as the company becomes larger.

Of course, the flip side is that the rise of technologies like agentic AI could help reduce the company's reliance on forward-deployed engineers. Nevertheless, it is a risk investors should monitor.

What does it mean for investors?

The bear case for Palantir isn't predicated on the company's failure. Even under this scenario, it remains a respected technology provider serving governments and specialized enterprises. But instead of becoming the operating system for enterprise AI, Palantir may evolve into a niche platform focused on complex, high-value use cases.

For investors, the key risk is that Palantir's sky-high valuation may become unsustainable under this bear-case scenario.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.