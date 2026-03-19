Where Could Palantir Be in 3 Years? The Base Case.

Key Points

Commercial AI could become Palantir's main growth driver.

Deep integration makes the platform hard to replace.

The base case is steady compounding.

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After a remarkable run fueled by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has emerged as one of the most closely watched software companies in the market. Its platforms now sit at the intersection of data, AI, and enterprise decision-making.

But where could Palantir realistically be three years from now?

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The most likely outcome isn't a moonshot, nor is it a collapse. Instead, the base case points to Palantir becoming a major enterprise AI platform, steadily expanding its footprint across industries while maintaining its strong government roots.

Commercial AI becomes the main growth engine

For most of its history, Palantir's identity revolved around government contracts. Defense agencies and intelligence organizations formed the backbone of its revenue.

Over the next three years, that dynamic is likely to shift.

Commercial adoption of Palantir's software has accelerated rapidly as companies search for ways to integrate AI into real-world workflows. In fact, the company reported U.S. commercial revenue growth of 109% year over year in 2025, highlighting how quickly enterprises are adopting its technology. Compared with the U.S. government, revenue grew by 55%.

The rapid revenue growth indicates that, from healthcare systems to manufacturers and energy companies, organizations increasingly use Palantir's platforms to connect data, deploy models, and automate decisions.

If this trend continues, commercial revenue could become Palantir's largest business, expanding the company's addressable market significantly beyond the public sector.

Deep integration creates stickiness

One reason Palantir's growth could remain durable is the nature of its software. Platforms such as Foundry and the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) enable organizations to integrate operational data, deploy AI models, and automate decisions, all within a single environment. Once companies embed these systems into their workflows, switching providers becomes difficult.

That kind of deep integration creates the stickiness investors typically associate with long-term compounders. As enterprises move from experimenting with AI to operationalizing it, platforms that coordinate data, intelligence, and decision-making could become essential infrastructure. And that's where Palantir's sweet spot lies.

A profitable enterprise software platform

Another key development to watch is profitability.

Unlike many high-growth AI companies, Palantir has already demonstrated the ability to generate consistent free cash flow while expanding revenue. As the company scales, operating leverage could improve further, allowing its operating income margin to expand beyond the 32% achieved in 2025.

In this base-case scenario, Palantir may start to resemble the type of enterprise platform that quietly powers corporate operations across industries, much as companies such as SAP and Oracle did in earlier technology cycles.

What does it mean for investors?

Palantir has been executing solidly in recent years.

In the base case, we assume that Palantir will continue on its current trajectory, which will likely make it a large, profitable enterprise software platform built around AI-driven decision systems.

The real question for investors wouldn't be whether Palantir becomes an important company, but whether its stock price already reflects much of that potential. Its trailing price-to-earnings ratio is a staggering 242. Its forward P/E is better at 126, but still exceedingly high. But these ratios have been high in the past as well, and the stock has still outperformed.

So it's a difficult question that investors must answer themselves.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.