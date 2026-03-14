Where Could BYD Be in 3 Years? -- The Bear Case

Key Points

Margin compression is the biggest structural risk.

Global expansion could dilute returns if execution falters.

Optionality must translate into revenue and profits, not just headline news.

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Optimism around BYD Company Ltd (OTC: BYDDY) often centers on scale, exports, and technological ambition. But scale alone doesn't guarantee shareholder returns.

Since we have looked at the base and bull cases for BYD, let's now consider the final scenario. The bear case for the next three years isn't a dramatic collapse -- it's something quieter and potentially more damaging: structural margin compression, underwhelming overseas execution, and optionality that fails to translate into profits.

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Price wars become structural, not temporary.

The most significant risk to BYD isn't declining demand. It's persistent margin pressure.

If China's EV market remains oversupplied and competitive -- new entrants continue to undercut on price and established players fight for market share, BYD will have no choice but to follow suit. Worse, if such environment persist, consumers may grow accustomed to discounts, making future price raising decisions difficult.

In that environment, BYD's cost leadership -- due to economies of scale -- may protect it from losses, but not from margin erosion. Consequently, net profit margin could remain at low single digits or fall even lower if competition worsen. In the latter scenario, even higher sales volume may fail to grow profits since margin compression will offset revenue growth.

While it may be overly pessimistic to imagine an environment of ongoing brutal competition, investors should be reminded that the Chinese market is extremely competitive, so there is a possibility for that to happen.

Overseas expansion proves more challenging than expected

Global expansion looks compelling on paper. But in the bear case, BYD's execution fails to keep up with ambition -- a possible scenario since the company has to compete in unfamiliar markets.

In this scenario, overseas factories fail to ramp up as planned. Meanwhile, factory utilization rates may also remain low due to slower than expected local demand growth.

Here, instead of diversifying risk, global expansion introduces new cost burdens. Higher labor expenses, compliance costs, and political friction offset logistical savings. Returns on invested capital weaken as capex rises faster than earnings.

In this bear scenario, global growth doesn't break the China dependency; it adds complexity without delivering sufficient profit uplift.

Software and energy fail to move the needle

Another area to consider is BYD's software and energy businesses. The bull case assumes that software monetization and energy storage become meaningful profit drivers. Here, the bear case assumes they don't.

In this scenario, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) remain bundled at low cost to defend market share. Consumers resist subscription pricing, and recurring revenue stays minimal. This outcome is possible, given that BYD has offered its ADAS for free currently, so it may find it difficult to convince customers to pay in the future.

Meanwhile, the energy storage business may face challenge in growing its share in the next few years as it operates in a increasingly more competitive and capital intensive market.

In short, BYD remains diversified with these new ventures, but not differentiated. And without differentiation, the company's margin (and earnings) profile stays tightly tied to vehicle economics.

What does it mean for investors?

The bear case for BYD isn't about failure. It's about stagnation. The company continues selling millions of vehicles. It remains globally relevant. But margins and return on capital remain low.

Personally, I think the bear case is probably too pessimistic, while the bull case overly optimistic. What is more likely to unfold is something in between.

Still, as investors, we must be able to envision different scenarios and prepare to embrace either of them. Only then we can make the most rational decision on whether to buy, hold, or sell the stock.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BYD Company. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.