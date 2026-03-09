Where Could BYD Be in 3 Years? -- The Base Case

Key Points

Global diversification is the most realistic upside.

Margin stability matters more than expansion.

Energy and software add resilience, not transformation, yet.

10 stocks we like better than BYD Company ›

When investors think about BYD Company Ltd's (OTC: BYDDY) future, the debate often swings between extremes -- unstoppable global dominance or margin collapse under relentless competition.

But the most likely outcome over the next three years isn't dramatic. It's evolutionary.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The base case for BYD in 2028 looks less like a moonshot and more like a maturation story.

A truly global EV manufacturer

One of the most significant potential upsides (and uncertainties) around BYD is whether its overseas expansion will be successful. Three years is enough time for BYD's overseas push to solidify. Factories in Southeast Asia, Europe, and Latin America should be up to speed, dealer networks should be more established, and brand familiarity should significantly improve outside China.

In this scenario, BYD derives roughly 35% to 45% of its revenue from overseas markets. China remains its largest base, but no longer its overwhelming dependency.

That evolution matters. A more geographically diversified revenue mix reduces regulatory risk, smooths demand cycles, and strengthens negotiating power with suppliers and governments.

Investors stop viewing BYD primarily as a "Chinese EV stock" and start evaluating it as a global industrial company.

Stable, not spectacular margins

In the base case, margins do not expand dramatically, but they stabilize.

In this scenario, China's EV market remains competitive, and pricing pressure doesn't disappear. However, BYD's cost structure, vertical integration, and scale enable it to defend operating margins in the low-to-mid teens.

That's not luxury-level profitability. But it's durable. It is building something that resembles a Toyota of the EV era -- efficient, reliable, and operationally disciplined.

For long-term investors, durability matters in long-term wealth creation.

Energy and software: incremental contributors

On the other hand, BYD's energy storage and battery segments grow steadily. Grid-scale storage projects expand globally, and the business becomes a meaningful secondary contributor to operating profit.

Software monetization progresses, but slowly and steadily. Advanced driver assistance and connected features begin contributing incremental revenue, though they remain supplementary rather than transformational.

Optionality still exists, but it hasn't yet dominated the income statement.

What might the stock reflect in the base case?

In this base case, BYD trades like a high-quality global manufacturer:

Steady earnings growth.

Solid free cash flow.

Moderate multiple.

Returns come from compounding, not rerating. The long-term story shifts from "How fast can it grow?" to "How consistently can it execute?"

What does it mean for investors?

The base case for BYD over the next three years is not explosive upside; it's sustainable operational proof.

If BYD stabilizes margins, diversifies geographically, and steadily grows adjacent businesses, it could emerge as one of the more durable industrial winners of the EV transition.

Not the flashiest. Not the highest margin. But steady, global, and hard to displace.

Should you buy stock in BYD Company right now?

Before you buy stock in BYD Company, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BYD Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 9, 2026.

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BYD Company. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.