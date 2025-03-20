Where Consolidated Edison Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Consolidated Edison, revealing an average target of $97.33, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.92% from the previous average price target of $95.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Consolidated Edison among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $91.00 $85.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Neutral $110.00 $105.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $101.00 $100.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Underweight $95.00 $92.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Neutral $95.00 $92.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Underweight $92.00 $99.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Consolidated Edison. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Consolidated Edison compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide estimates for the future value of Consolidated Edison's stock.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Consolidated Edison's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Consolidated Edison's Background

Con Ed is a holding company for Consolidated Edison of New York, or CECONY, and Orange & Rockland, or O&R. These utilities provide steam, natural gas, and electricity to customers in southeastern New York—including New York City—and small parts of New Jersey. The two utilities generate nearly all of Con Ed's earnings following the sale of its clean energy business to RWE in early 2023.

Key Indicators: Consolidated Edison's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Consolidated Edison's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.53%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.45%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Consolidated Edison's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Consolidated Edison's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, Consolidated Edison adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

