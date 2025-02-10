Where ConocoPhillips Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ConocoPhillips, presenting an average target of $135.78, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $114.00. This current average has decreased by 0.8% from the previous average price target of $136.88.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ConocoPhillips is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $124.00 $157.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $157.00 $148.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $132.00 $134.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $139.00 $138.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $114.00 $135.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $134.00 $132.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $134.00 $131.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $165.00 - Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $123.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ConocoPhillips. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ConocoPhillips's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ConocoPhillips's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ConocoPhillips analyst ratings.

Delving into ConocoPhillips's Background

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2023, it produced 1.2 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2023 were 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

ConocoPhillips's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, ConocoPhillips faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.48% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ConocoPhillips's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.13%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ConocoPhillips's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.14%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ConocoPhillips's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.37, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for COP

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for COP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.