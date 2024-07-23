Where Cognex Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 2 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 2 0 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $49.78, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $44.43, the current average has increased by 12.04%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cognex. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin McCarthy Vertical Research Announces Buy $58.00 - Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $50.00 Helen Fang HSBC Announces Buy $52.00 - Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $47.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $41.00 $36.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $40.00 Jay Huang Bernstein Raises Outperform $55.00 $52.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $48.00 $46.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Neutral $44.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cognex. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cognex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cognex's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Cognex's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Cognex Better

Cognex Corp provides machine vision products that help automate manufacturing processes. The firm's products include vision software, vision systems, vision sensors, and ID products. Vision software combines vision tools with a customer's own cameras and peripheral equipment and can help with several vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, and robotic guidance. Vision systems combine a camera, processor, and vision software into a single package. Vision sensors deliver simple, low-cost solutions for common vision applications, such as checking the size of parts. ID products read codes that have been applied to items during the manufacturing process. Cognex generates the maximum proportion of its sales in the United States and Europe.

A Deep Dive into Cognex's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Cognex's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cognex's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.7% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cognex's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.6% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

