Where Cleveland-Cliffs Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $11.63, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $3.91. Highlighting a 13.72% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $13.48.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Cleveland-Cliffs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $3.91 $3.91 Mike Harris Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $11.25 $13.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $20.00 Martin Englert Seaport Global Lowers Buy $11.00 $13.50 Mike Harris Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $15.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cleveland-Cliffs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Cleveland-Cliffs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a flat-rolled steel producer and manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It is organized into four operating segments based on differentiated products, Steelmaking, Tubular, Tooling and Stamping and European Operations, but operates through one reportable segment -Steelmaking. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. It serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Canada and other countries. The majority of revenue is from the United States. It is a supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America.

Cleveland-Cliffs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Cleveland-Cliffs's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.96% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.69%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cleveland-Cliffs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -7.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cleveland-Cliffs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, Cleveland-Cliffs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

