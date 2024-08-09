Where Cheniere Energy Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $200.5, along with a high estimate of $214.00 and a low estimate of $185.00. This current average has increased by 1.13% from the previous average price target of $198.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cheniere Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Nolan Stifel Lowers Buy $204.00 $208.00 Marc Solecitto Barclays Raises Overweight $199.00 $194.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Raises Buy $185.00 $178.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $214.00 $213.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cheniere Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cheniere Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Cheniere Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy owns and operates the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas terminal via its stake in Cheniere Partners. It also owns the Corpus Christi LNG terminals as well as Cheniere Marketing, which markets LNG using Cheniere's gas volumes.

Cheniere Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Cheniere Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -41.82%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Cheniere Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cheniere Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cheniere Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Cheniere Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.69, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

