Where Charter Communications Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 9 2 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 7 1 2

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $354.93, along with a high estimate of $525.00 and a low estimate of $255.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.64% increase from the previous average price target of $317.92.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Charter Communications by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Supino Wolfe Research Announces Underperform $300.00 - Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $345.00 - Michael Rollins Citigroup Announces Neutral $350.00 - Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Sell $350.00 $255.00 Bryan Kraft Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $325.00 $300.00 Gregory Williams TD Cowen Raises Buy $525.00 $488.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $360.00 $330.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Underweight $300.00 $250.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Neutral $385.00 $300.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $350.00 $260.00 Jessica Ehrlich B of A Securities Raises Neutral $385.00 $360.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $329.00 $292.00 Jeffrey Wlodarczak Pivotal Research Raises Buy $435.00 $400.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $330.00 $300.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Lowers Sell $255.00 $280.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Charter Communications. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Charter Communications compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Charter Communications's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Charter Communications's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Charter Communications analyst ratings.

About Charter Communications

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 58 million US homes and businesses, around 40% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 30 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (long-term local rights to Los Angeles Lakers games), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1.

Understanding the Numbers: Charter Communications's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Charter Communications displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Charter Communications's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charter Communications's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.95%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charter Communications's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.83%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Charter Communications's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 7.58. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

