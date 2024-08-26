Where Chart Industries Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $180.0, a high estimate of $199.00, and a low estimate of $147.00. Experiencing a 10.0% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $200.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Chart Industries among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Nolan Stifel Maintains Buy $199.00 $199.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $151.00 $179.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $147.00 $193.00 Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $199.00 $229.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Lowers Buy $199.00 $220.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Raises Buy $185.00 $180.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Chart Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chart Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Chart Industries's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Chart Industries's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries provides a variety of cryogenic equipment for storage, distribution, and other processes within the industrial gas and liquefied natural gas industries. It also provides natural gas processing solutions for the natural gas industry and specialty products that serve a variety of spaces, including hydrogen, biofuels, cannabis, and water treatment. The firm acquired Howden in a significant deal in early 2023, roughly doubling the size of the company.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Chart Industries

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Chart Industries displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.56%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.98%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chart Industries's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.89%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chart Industries's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Chart Industries's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.48. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

