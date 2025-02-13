Where Celestica Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Celestica (NYSE:CLS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $126.62, with a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. This current average has increased by 26.62% from the previous average price target of $100.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Celestica among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $157.00 $139.00 Paul Treiber RBC Capital Raises Outperform $160.00 $140.00 Paul Treiber RBC Capital Raises Outperform $140.00 $115.00 George Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $139.00 $91.00 Daniel Chan TD Securities Raises Buy $107.00 $70.00 Paul Treiber RBC Capital Raises Outperform $115.00 $75.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Buy $100.00 $70.00 David Vogt UBS Announces Neutral $95.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Celestica. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Celestica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

Key Indicators: Celestica's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Celestica's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Celestica's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celestica's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.17%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Celestica's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

