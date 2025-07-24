Where CBRE Group Stands With Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CBRE Group, revealing an average target of $151.17, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $131.00. Marking an increase of 5.96%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $142.67.

A clear picture of CBRE Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Outperform $166.00 $163.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $147.00 $131.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $147.00 $143.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $146.00 $130.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $170.00 $160.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $131.00 $129.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CBRE Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CBRE Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CBRE Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CBRE Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group provides a wide range of real estate services to owners, occupants, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. CBRE's investment management arm manages over $140 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

CBRE Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: CBRE Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.29%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CBRE Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CBRE Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.95% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CBRE Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.64%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: CBRE Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

