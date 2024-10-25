Where CACI International Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated CACI International (NYSE:CACI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $554.57, a high estimate of $640.00, and a low estimate of $500.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $501.86, the current average has increased by 10.5%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CACI International is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Arment Baird Raises Outperform $640.00 $533.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $555.00 $520.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $577.00 $525.00 Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Raises Buy $555.00 $535.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $520.00 $500.00 Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Raises Buy $535.00 $450.00 David Strauss Barclays Raises Overweight $500.00 $450.00

Discovering CACI International: A Closer Look

CACI International Inc is an information solutions and services provider, offering information solutions and services to its customers. The company's primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. government, which account for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. It provides information solutions and services supporting national security missions and government modernization for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. Some of the services provided by the company are functional software development, data, and business analysis, IT operations support, naval architecture, and life cycle support intelligence among others. The company's operating segments are; Domestic operations and International operations. It derives key revenue from the Domestic segment.

CACI International: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: CACI International's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CACI International's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CACI International's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CACI International's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.72%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.6.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

