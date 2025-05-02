Where Builders FirstSource Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 3 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $162.5, with a high estimate of $190.00 and a low estimate of $125.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 10.94% lower than the prior average price target of $182.46.

A clear picture of Builders FirstSource's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $137.00 $151.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Hold $125.00 $156.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $170.00 $190.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $151.00 $165.00 Collin Verron Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $151.00 - Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $168.00 $175.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $190.00 $205.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Buy $156.00 $175.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $165.00 $188.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $162.00 $167.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $180.00 $220.00 Charles Perron-Piche Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $180.00 $200.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Lowers Buy $170.00 $200.00 Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Lowers Outperform $170.00 $180.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Builders FirstSource. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Builders FirstSource compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Builders FirstSource's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Builders FirstSource's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company's construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction. Builders FirstSource's customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.

Financial Milestones: Builders FirstSource's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Builders FirstSource's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.96%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.98%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Builders FirstSource's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Builders FirstSource's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Builders FirstSource's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.01. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

