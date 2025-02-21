Where Builders FirstSource Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 3 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Builders FirstSource and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $181.88, accompanied by a high estimate of $230.00 and a low estimate of $162.00. This current average has decreased by 9.58% from the previous average price target of $201.14.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Builders FirstSource by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $162.00 $167.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $180.00 $220.00 Charles Perron-Piche Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $180.00 $200.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Lowers Buy $170.00 $200.00 Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Lowers Outperform $170.00 $180.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $188.00 $211.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Announces Buy $175.00 - Jay McCanless Wedbush Maintains Outperform $230.00 $230.00

Builders FirstSource Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company's construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction. Builders FirstSource's customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Builders FirstSource's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.66%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Builders FirstSource's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Builders FirstSource's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Builders FirstSource's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.98. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

