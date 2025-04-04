Where Blackstone Stands With Analysts

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 9 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 7 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Blackstone, revealing an average target of $180.0, a high estimate of $207.00, and a low estimate of $154.00. This current average represents a 1.15% decrease from the previous average price target of $182.09.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Blackstone's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $207.00 $219.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $180.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $180.00 $170.00 Chris Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $190.00 $170.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $154.00 $149.00 Michael Brown Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $177.00 $174.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $186.00 $192.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $180.00 $195.00 Michael Brown Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $174.00 $175.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $192.00 $199.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blackstone. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Blackstone's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Blackstone's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.108 trillion in total asset under management, including $820.5 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of September 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (35% and 39%), credit and insurance (31% and 24%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

A Deep Dive into Blackstone's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Blackstone's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 144.41% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blackstone's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blackstone's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.25%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blackstone's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.64%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Blackstone's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.5. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

