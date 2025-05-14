Where BioNTech Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $143.68, along with a high estimate of $171.44 and a low estimate of $132.00. Experiencing a 2.01% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $146.63.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive BioNTech. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $134.00 $145.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Lowers Buy $140.00 $145.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $132.00 $140.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $145.00 $150.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Announces Buy $145.00 - Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $139.00 $145.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $171.44 $171.44 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Raises Outperform $143.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BioNTech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BioNTech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BioNTech compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BioNTech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for BioNTech's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into BioNTech's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BioNTech analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About BioNTech

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including covid. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Covid vaccine Comirnaty is its first commercialized product.

Key Indicators: BioNTech's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: BioNTech's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.56%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: BioNTech's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -227.46%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BioNTech's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.17%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BioNTech's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BNTX

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BNTX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.