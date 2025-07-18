Where Banner Stands With Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $70.75, along with a high estimate of $73.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. Highlighting a 3.08% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $73.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Banner among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Rulis DA Davidson Raises Neutral $72.00 $67.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $73.00 $73.00 David Feaster Raymond James Lowers Outperform $65.00 $77.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $73.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Banner. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Banner. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Banner compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Banner compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Banner's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Banner's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Banner

Banner Corp is a bank holding company. It wholly owns one subsidiary bank, Banner Bank. The Bank's primary business is that of traditional banking institutions, accepting deposits and originating loans in locations surrounding its offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho and Utah. Banner Bank also actively participates in the secondary loan markets, engaging in mortgage banking operations largely through the origination and sale of one to four family residential loans.

Banner: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Banner displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Banner's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 28.23%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Banner's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.46%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.28%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.43, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

