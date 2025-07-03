Where Axsome Therapeutics Stands With Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Axsome Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $179.18, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $177.00, the current average has increased by 1.23%.

A clear picture of Axsome Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Laaman Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $190.00 - Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $186.00 $193.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $150.00 $153.00 Matthew Hershenhorn Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $185.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $180.00 $200.00 Cerena Chen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $165.00 $160.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $162.00 $160.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $193.00 $190.00 Andrew Tsai Jefferies Announces Buy $200.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Axsome Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axsome Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Axsome Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapies for the management of the central nervous system, or CNS, disorders for which there are limited treatment options. Its pipeline products includes AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14. It manages its business as one operating segment and reporting unit, which is the business of developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Axsome Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Axsome Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 61.95%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Axsome Therapeutics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -48.91%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -107.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axsome Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, Axsome Therapeutics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

