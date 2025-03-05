Where Axalta Coating Systems Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $43.2, with a high estimate of $47.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. Highlighting a 4.42% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $45.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Axalta Coating Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Harrison Seaport Global Lowers Buy $47.00 $50.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Overweight $45.00 $44.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $41.00 $43.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $42.00 $44.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $41.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Axalta Coating Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Axalta Coating Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Axalta Coating Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Axalta Coating Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. Its end markets include refinish and industrial. The Mobility Coatings segment relates to the provision of coating technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles. The company operates in the geographic areas of North America, EMEA countries, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Understanding the Numbers: Axalta Coating Systems's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Axalta Coating Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.08% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Axalta Coating Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.45% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Axalta Coating Systems's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.8. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

