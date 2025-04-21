Where ATI Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for ATI (NYSE:ATI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for ATI, revealing an average target of $77.5, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. Marking an increase of 2.99%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $75.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of ATI among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Josh Sullivan |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $81.00|$81.00 | |Josh Sullivan |Benchmark |Raises |Buy | $81.00|$80.00 | |David Strauss |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $75.00|$70.00 | |Charles Minervino |Susquehanna |Raises |Positive | $73.00|$70.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ATI. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ATI compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ATI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ATI's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into ATI's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About ATI

ATI Inc supplies specialty metals to various end markets, including aerospace and defense, oil and gas, automotive, and electrical energy, among many others. The company's operating segment includes High-Performance Materials and Components and Advanced Alloys and Solutions. The majority of revenue is from the High-Performance Materials segment. The High-Performance Materials segment is focused on a wide range of high-performance specialty materials, parts, and components for several the majority of end markets, including the aerospace & defense, medical, and energy markets. Geographically, it operates in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, and Others, the majority is from the United States.

ATI: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ATI's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.22% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: ATI's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ATI's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.53%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ATI's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.66%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: ATI's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.02. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

