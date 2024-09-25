Where Asbury Automotive Gr Stands With Analysts

Asbury Automotive Gr (NYSE:ABG) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $227.75, a high estimate of $265.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 12.93% increase from the previous average price target of $201.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Asbury Automotive Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $240.00 $190.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $216.00 - Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Neutral $265.00 $230.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $190.00 $185.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Asbury Automotive Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Asbury Automotive Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Asbury Automotive Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Asbury Automotive Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Asbury Automotive Gr

Asbury Automotive Group is a regional collection of automobile dealerships that went public in March 2002. The company operates 155 new-vehicle stores and 37 collision centers. Over 70% of new-vehicle revenue is from luxury and import brands. Asbury also offers third-party financing and insurance products and its own F&I products via Total Care Auto. Asbury operates in 15 states (mostly Texas, the West, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Southeast). Asbury store brands include McDavid and Park Place in Texas, Koons in the Washington, D.C. area, and the Larry H. Miller brand in the Western US. Asbury generated $14.8 billion of revenue in 2023 and is based in the Atlanta area. The firm targets at least $30 billion of revenue sometime between 2025 and 2030.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Asbury Automotive Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Asbury Automotive Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Asbury Automotive Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Asbury Automotive Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Asbury Automotive Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.58.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

