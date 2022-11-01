Where Are Home Prices Plummeting Most?

If the housing market has felt like an ongoing nightmare to potential homeowners over the last couple of years, this headline offers a bit of respite. According to Realtor.com, there are 10 cities across the United States where home prices are starting to fall.

The reason for this decline? Realtor.com said higher mortgage interest rates have thinned out the ranks of buyers who qualify for a home loan. Higher mortgage interest rates have also reduced the price of homes those remaining in the market can afford. As a result, homes are now on the market longer and inventory is beginning to pile up again across the cities reflected in our GOBankingRates infographic.

Here’s a look at the top 10 cities where home prices are steadily plummeting, ending with a popular city experiencing the largest housing market price decrease.

Spokane, Washington

Median home list price: $449,900

Change since June: -7.4%

Change since September 2021: +5.6%

Durham, North Carolina

Median home list price: $460,000

Change since June: -7.5%

Change since September 2021: +2.2%

Stockton, California

Median home list price: $581,725

Change since June: -7.7%

Change since September 2021: +7.3%

Las Vegas, Nevada

Median home list price: $460,000

Change since June: -7.9%

Change since September 2021: +7%

Denver, Colorado

Median home list price: $625,000

Change since June: -8.0%

Change since September 2021: +4.2%

Ogden, Utah

Median home list price: $532,500

Change since June: -8.6%

Change since September 2021: +7.7%

Charleston, South Carolina

Median home list price: $500,000

Change since June: -8.6%

Change since September 2021: +10%

Palm Bay, Florida

Median home list price: $379,995

Change since June: -8.9%

Change since September 2021: +5.8%

Phoenix, Arizona

Median home list price: $493,500

Change since June: -9.9%

Change since September 2021: +4.4%

Austin, Texas

Median home list price in September: $558,275

Change since June: -10.3%

Change since September 2021: +2.2%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Where Are Home Prices Plummeting Most?

