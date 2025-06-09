Where Are All the Value Stocks in 2025?

Key Takeaways

After the spring stock rally, are there any value stocks in 2025? These 2 Zacks premium screens returned 30 value stocks, including one that owns bitcoin. Gold miners, like Eldorado Gold, are busting out but remain cheap.

Welcome to Episode #407 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

After the big rally off the Liberation Day lows in April 2025, are there any value stocks out there?

And in what industries?

Tracey ran two screens for this podcast. The first was called “Discount Fundamental Strength” and the second was “Value Stocks at 52-Week Highs.”

Why did she run 2 screens? Because the Discount Fundamental Strength screen returned just 2 stocks.

Screen One: Discount Fundamental Strength

1. CommScope Holding Co. Inc. ( COMM )

CommScope is a small cap communications network company with a market cap of $1.3 billion. It’s cheap. CommScope has a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of just 0.3. A P/S ratio under 1.0 usually indicates value.

Shares of CommScope are up 14.8% year-to-date. It’s a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Should CommScope be on your short list?

2. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. ( TPH )

Tri Pointe Homes is a national home builder with a market cap of $2.8 billion. It’s a cheap stock, with a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.6. Tri Pointe Homes also has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.3. A P/E ratio of 10 or under is a dirt-cheap stock.

However, Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings are expected to decline 38.9% this year as the housing market continues to struggle. Shares are down 17% year-to-date.

Tri Pointe Homes is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Is Tri Pointe Homes a deal, or a trap, on this share weakness?

Screen Two: Value Stocks at 52-Week Highs

The second screen returned 28 matches. It included stocks that were Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) stocks, with Zacks Value Style Scores of “A”, which is the highest Style Score.

And they had to be within 10% of their 52-week highs.

3. Eldorado Gold Co. ( EGO )

Eldorado Gold is a gold miner headquartered in Canada. It has a market cap of $4.4 billion. Earnings are expected to rise 4.5% this year but explode another 54% higher in 2026.

Shares of Eldorado Gold have soared 43.7% year-to-date and are now trading at new 1-year highs as gold prices hit new all-time highs. Yet, it still has value. Eldorado Gold has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.1. A P/E ratio under 15 usually indicates value.

Eldorado Gold is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Should value investors be buying gold miners like Eldorado Gold now?

4. The Mosaic Co. ( MOS )

Mosaic produces phosphate and potash fertilizers. Headquartered in Minnesota, it has a market cap of $11.6 billion. Earnings fell double digits in both 2023 and 2024 but are expected to rebound 45.5% in 2025.

Shares of Mosaic have rebounded this year, gaining 41.8% and are trading at 1-year highs. Yet Mosaic is still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 12.7.

Mosaic is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Should a fertilizer company like Mosaic be on your value stock short list?

5. Bitcoin Depot ( BTM )

Bitcoin Depot is a small cap financial services company which operates Bitcoin ATMs. The company is expected to have positive earnings of $0.46 this year up from a loss of $0.60 last year. That is earnings growth of 176.6%.

Shares of Bitcoin Depot are up 187.7% year-to-date but it’s a stock under $5 with high trading volume. However, free cash flow was solid last quarter and the company bought more Bitcoin with some of the cash.

Bitcoin Depot is cheap, with a forward P/E of 8.96. It also is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Is it time to buy a Bitcoin infrastructure stock like Bitcoin Depot?

