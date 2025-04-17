Where Applied Industrial Techs Stands With Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $276.25, with a high estimate of $290.00 and a low estimate of $265.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.49% lower than the prior average price target of $286.25.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Applied Industrial Techs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Chris Dankert |Loop Capital |Lowers |Buy | $290.00|$320.00 | |Ken Newman |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $275.00|$325.00 | |David Manthey |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $275.00|$250.00 | |Sam Darkatsh |Raymond James |Raises |Outperform | $265.00|$250.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Applied Industrial Techs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Applied Industrial Techs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Applied Industrial Techs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Applied Industrial Techs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc is a distributor of industrial products to the maintenance, repair, and operations market and the original equipment manufacturing industry. Further, the company provides engineering and design services for industrial and fluid power applications. The products include bearings, power transmission components, fluid power components and systems, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies. The company's reportable segments are; Service Center Based Distribution which derives key revenue, and Engineered Solutions. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States and the rest from Canada and other countries.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Applied Industrial Techs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.39%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Applied Industrial Techs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.69%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Industrial Techs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Industrial Techs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.09%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Applied Industrial Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

