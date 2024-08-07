Where Anglogold Ashanti Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Anglogold Ashanti and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $31.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $28.50, the current average has increased by 9.65%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Anglogold Ashanti among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raj Ray BMO Capital Raises Outperform $34.00 $28.00 Patrick Jones JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $32.00 $33.00 Patrick Jones JP Morgan Raises Overweight $33.00 $31.00 Tanya Jakusconek Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $26.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Anglogold Ashanti. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Anglogold Ashanti compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Anglogold Ashanti's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Anglogold Ashanti analyst ratings.

Delving into Anglogold Ashanti's Background

Anglogold Ashanti PLC is one of the gold miners. The company also produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its operating divisions are Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Africa region which includes its operations of the Kibali, Iduapriem, Obuasi, Siguiri, and Geita mines.

Financial Insights: Anglogold Ashanti

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Anglogold Ashanti's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.99%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Anglogold Ashanti's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Anglogold Ashanti's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.52, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AU

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Mar 2022 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight Feb 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.