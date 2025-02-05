Where American Eagle Outfitters Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 6 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for American Eagle Outfitters, presenting an average target of $20.69, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. A decline of 10.36% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of American Eagle Outfitters by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $19.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $18.00 $21.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $18.00 $20.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $20.00 $23.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $26.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $20.00 $22.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $32.00 $34.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $21.00 $25.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $20.00 $23.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $23.00 $27.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $23.00 $23.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Hold $19.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to American Eagle Outfitters. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Eagle Outfitters compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of American Eagle Outfitters's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of American Eagle Outfitters's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering American Eagle Outfitters: A Closer Look

American Eagle Outfitters Inc is a specialty retailer. The company is engaged in the retail of apparel and accessories with company stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. The Company leases all store premises, regional distribution facilities, some of its office space, and certain information technology and office equipment. American Eagle also has its online business. It operates in two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The majority of its revenue comes from its primary brand, American Eagle, which offers an assortment of specialty apparel, accessories, and personal care products for women and men. Geographically, it generates the vast majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into American Eagle Outfitters's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, American Eagle Outfitters faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.92% in revenue growth as of 31 October, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Eagle Outfitters's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.21%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Eagle Outfitters's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.65%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Eagle Outfitters's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.2%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.8.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

