Where Air Products Stands With Analysts

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Air Products (NYSE:APD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $318.88, a high estimate of $355.00, and a low estimate of $282.00. This current average has decreased by 7.35% from the previous average price target of $344.17.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Air Products. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $320.00 $310.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Announces Outperform $355.00 - Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $290.00 - Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $324.00 $335.00 Duffy Fischer Barclays Lowers Overweight $325.00 $355.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $282.00 $330.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $335.00 $370.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $320.00 $365.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Air Products. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Air Products. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Air Products compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Air Products compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Air Products's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Air Products's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Air Products: A Closer Look

Since its founding in 1940, Air Products has become one of the leading industrial gas suppliers globally, with operations in 50 countries and 19,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. It has a unique portfolio serving customers in a number of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics. Air Products generated $12.1 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024.

Key Indicators: Air Products's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Air Products's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.48%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Air Products's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -59.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Air Products's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Air Products's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Air Products's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.12. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

