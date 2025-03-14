Where Advanced Micro Devices Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 24 analysts have published ratings on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 11 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 9 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $152.38, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This current average represents a 14.91% decrease from the previous average price target of $179.09.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Advanced Micro Devices is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $120.00 $140.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $140.00 $160.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Lowers Buy $162.00 $200.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $150.00 $165.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $140.00 $180.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $137.00 $147.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $140.00 $165.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Lowers Buy $170.00 $200.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $135.00 $155.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $140.00 $150.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $147.00 $158.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $165.00 $200.00 Ben Reitzes Melius Research Lowers Hold $129.00 $160.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Buy $175.00 $200.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $140.00 $170.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $150.00 $220.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Announces Buy $175.00 - Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $165.00 $205.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $160.00 $180.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $129.00 $175.00 Frank Lee HSBC Lowers Reduce $110.00 $200.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $158.00 $169.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Advanced Micro Devices. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Micro Devices compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Advanced Micro Devices's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Advanced Micro Devices's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

Key Indicators: Advanced Micro Devices's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Advanced Micro Devices displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.29%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Micro Devices's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Micro Devices's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Advanced Micro Devices's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

