Where $2K a Month Could Still Buy a Comfortable Life in the US

Living a comfortable life in the U.S. for less than $2,000 per month is certainly becoming more difficult. With the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment reaching $1,500, according to Zillow, that leaves just $500 per month for all other spending.

But that average includes some of the most expensive cities in the country. There are still many places in America where you can rent a decent apartment for less than $1,000 per month, and that offers a lot more breathing room on a $2,000 budget.

Here’s a look at how to structure a $2,000 budget and where it could work best in 2025.

Also see America’s 10 best cities to build wealth on a modest income.

How To Define ‘Comfortable’

There are no cities in America where a $2,000 per month income feels luxurious. But “luxurious” and “comfortable” are two very different adjectives. If you define a “comfortable” lifestyle as one in which you can afford to pay for your essentials, live in a safe community and have access to basic amenities, then $2,000 a month could still be enough in some areas.

To achieve this level of basic comfort, however, you’ll need to find a combination of these characteristics:

Housing costs of less than $1,000 per month

Utilities and groceries priced below the national average, along with healthcare and transportation

Discretionary spending kept to a bare minimum.

As noted above, the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,500. This means you’ll definitely have to shop around if you want to keep your costs low. You might also have to consider living in a studio apartment.

Of course, you have a leg up if you already live in a home that is paid off, as that will significantly drop the cost of your housing. Bear in mind, however, that in that scenario, you’ll still have to pay property taxes, maintenance costs and other miscellaneous housing expenses, such as homeowners association fees and insurance.

Find Out: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Read More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Places Where a $2K Budget Could Still Work

That being said, here are a few places where $2,000 a month could still buy a comfortable life.

South Texas

In McAllen and other South Texas cities, such as Beaumont and Brownsville, average rents come in just around $1,000, according to Apartment List. And that’s an average for all rental units, meaning you can likely score a one-bedroom for even less.

That leaves room in a $2,000 budget for food, transport and savings, and even occasional dining out or weekend activities.

Smaller Midwest and Plains Cities

Cities in Kansas, Ohio and the upper Midwest consistently appear near the lowest cost-of-living rankings, largely due to cheap housing and utilities. Some examples include:

Wichita, Kansas

Toledo, Ohio

Akron, Ohio

Lincoln, Nebraska

Evansville, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Des Moines, Iowa

Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

In most of these cities, a one-bedroom apartment can be had for around $1,000 per month, and their overall cost of living is below the national average, per Apartment List.

According to Earnest, rents in some cities, like Lincoln, Akron and Wichita, can run closer to $700 to $800 per month. This leaves a nice cushion for other necessities, like groceries, transportation and healthcare.

How To Prioritize Expenses in a $2K Budget

Regardless of where you live in America, you’ll likely have to cut some corners if you want to manage on a $2,000 monthly budget. Here are some tips to make it work.

Prioritize Housing

If you can’t contain your housing costs to $1,000 or less per month, it will be a stretch to get by on only $2,000. Living in a paid-off residence is your best bet, but if that’s not an option, do some research and target communities with the nation’s smallest rental costs. Usually, this means avoiding coastal areas or elite neighborhoods in big cities.

Use Public Transit or Drive Efficiently

If your car is paid off, take care of it and drive it until it stops. Use the most efficient paths to your destinations and try to avoid frequent starts and stops.

Public transportation can be a good, affordable option, but make sure it’s available and reliable before you move to a new city.

Shop Smart on Food

Food is one of the easiest places to save money in your budget. By eating at home, cooking meals that can last all week, using coupons and comparison shopping at your local grocery stores, you can significantly reduce expenses.

Take Advantage of Local Perks

Affordable cities often have free or low-cost parks, museums and community events. This can be a great way to enjoy a healthy social life without spending a lot of money.

The Bottom Line

Make no mistake about it — living off $2,000 a month is never going to feel like the high life. But if you’re fine with accepting a few trade-offs, there are still places in America where you could make it work.

The trade-offs are usually some combination of smaller dwelling spaces, fewer amenities, poorer weather or more isolation. But if what you gain in return is financial stability and peace of mind, those trade-offs may be more than worth it.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Where $2K a Month Could Still Buy a Comfortable Life in the US

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.