When Will Bitcoin Recover From the Crash? Here's What History Says

Key Points

It took Bitcoin between about 20 and 37 months to recover from previous crypto crashes.

Smaller crashes in 2020 and 2021 didn't last as long -- Bitcoin was back to setting new highs in a matter of months.

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Since reaching an all-time high of over $126,000 in October 2025, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down 45% as of March 22. This kind of volatility is par for the course with cryptocurrencies, but that doesn't make it any easier to manage.

Bitcoin has recovered from every crypto crash so far, and based on its past patterns, we can estimate when it may recover.

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Bitcoin has experienced four major crashes that lasted over a year. Here's a quick summary of each one and how long it took for Bitcoin to surpass its previous high:

June 2011: Bitcoin peaked at $36, and then lost 95% of its value. It recovered about 20 months later in February 2013.

Bitcoin peaked at $36, and then lost 95% of its value. It recovered about 20 months later in February 2013. December 2013: Bitcoin peaked at $1,133, and then lost 85% of its value. It recovered about 37 months later in January 2017.

Bitcoin peaked at $1,133, and then lost 85% of its value. It recovered about 37 months later in January 2017. December 2017: Bitcoin peaked at $20,089, and then lost 85% of its value. It recovered about 36 months later in December 2020.

Bitcoin peaked at $20,089, and then lost 85% of its value. It recovered about 36 months later in December 2020. November 2021: Bitcoin peaked at $68,790, and then lost 77% of its value. It recovered about 28 months later in March 2024.

Bitcoin also went through two much shorter crashes, dropping about 60% in early 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and losing about 55% in mid-2021. It took about five months to recover in 2020 and six months in 2021.

If this crash turns out to be a major one, then we haven't seen the bottom yet, and it could take years for Bitcoin to recover. But if it's more akin to those shorter crashes, then the worst of it may already be over.

I lean toward the latter scenario. Bitcoin's price seems to have stabilized, and it could have a sturdier floor now that there's institutional support from spot Bitcoin ETFs, which weren't available during previous crashes.

However, Bitcoin isn't guaranteed to recover on any specific timetable, or to recover at all, just because it happened in the past. It's still a risky asset, so if you're going to buy the dip, be conservative about how much you invest.

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Lyle Daly has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.