When Will Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BBBY) future prospects. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The US$2.1b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$151m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$190m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Bed Bath & Beyond's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Bed Bath & Beyond is bordering on breakeven, according to the 18 American Specialty Retail analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$152m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 44% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Bed Bath & Beyond's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Bed Bath & Beyond is its debt-to-equity ratio of 126%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Bed Bath & Beyond which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Bed Bath & Beyond, take a look at Bed Bath & Beyond's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should look at:

