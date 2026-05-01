When Is the SpaceX IPO? Here's What 1 Betting Market Is Predicting.

Key Points

SpaceX is targeting an IPO in 2026.

The company may be seeking a $1.75 trillion valuation.

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SpaceX recently filed confidential paperwork with regulators to pave the way for a potential IPO. The company has reportedly retained a team of investment bankers from 21 different firms who will begin pitching IPO shares sometime in early June. In total, SpaceX is supposedly targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation -- though it's possible the real valuation comes in below that target -- that would arm the company with $50 billion to $75 billion in fresh capital.

According to reports, SpaceX is looking to allow a record number of retail investors to participate in the SpaceX IPO. Most of the time, IPO stocks are first snapped up by large investment banks or accredited investors. But SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen reportedly said that "retail is going to be a critical part of this and ​a bigger part than any IPO in history."

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If you're looking to jump in yourself, get ready -- the SpaceX IPO could be just a handful of weeks away.

Here's when to expect a SpaceX IPO

As CEO of two companies -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and the merged SpaceX and xAI -- Elon Musk has a lot on his plate. But he's seemingly looking to streamline his operations. Earlier this year, Tesla acquired a stake in xAI, his AI start-up. A month later, SpaceX merged with xAI at a combined valuation of $1.25 trillion.

When should investors expect a SpaceX IPO to take place? Reuters is reporting that the company is targeting a "major investor event" on June 11. Could this be a public relations event to build hype, or could this date actually represent the target IPO date? It's too early to tell. More details via an IPO prospectus are expected to be made public sometime in May.

In the meantime, we can gauge the odds of a June IPO date by checking betting markets, where people put money on what they think might happen. According to data from Kalshi -- a popular betting marketplace -- just 14% of bettors believe that an IPO will be announced by June 1. Roughly 82%, however, believe an IPO date will be announced by July 1, with 85% believing the date will be revealed by Aug. 1. Betting markets don't provide any solid insight, but investors like to look at them.

Personally, I wouldn't be surprised if SpaceX announces its IPO sometime in late May, when a public prospectus may be filed, or in early June at its "major investor event." If you're keen to participate, be sure to monitor the situation and the timeline. SpaceX's management team has strongly signaled that many everyday investors will be able to participate.

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Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.