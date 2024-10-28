When It Pays to Know Your Credit Card’s Interest Rate

If you pay your credit card balance in full each month, then your card's ongoing interest rate (aka its annual percentage rate, or APR) is irrelevant, since you'll never owe any interest.

But if you tend to carry a balance from month to month, knowing where your interest rate stands is key to saving money, especially if you're revolving several balances.

Credit card APRs can change periodically based on a variety of factors, such as the general state of the economy and your own creditworthiness, so it's not always easy to keep up with. (A credit card issuer has the right to change a card’s interest rate on future purchases, but it must generally notify you 45 days in advance.)

But here's why it's helpful to be aware of the figure and how to use it to your advantage.

You can use it to recognize better options

Understanding your credit card’s interest rate can help you in spotting better ones. Locate your credit card’s APR on the card’s statement or by logging into the account online or in the app.

For context, the average interest rate for credit card accounts assessed interest charges as of August 2024 was 23.37%, according to data from the Federal Reserve. That kind of interest can get costly in a hurry, although rates will vary widely depending on the type of card.

Rewards credit cards and store credit cards, for instance, tend to have higher interest rates, so they're ideal only for those who can pay off the balance in full every month, ensuring that interest charges don't eat into the value of any rewards or perks the card offers.

If your interest rate is significantly higher than average, or simply too high for your liking, you may have a few options, depending on your credit:

Consolidate debt

Consolidation options, such as a balance transfer credit card or a personal loan, can bring down the cost of your debt. The ideal offer for a balance transfer credit card is a 0% intro APR promotion for a lengthy window of time, giving you breathing room to chip away at the debt without incurring interest charges. It’s important to factor in the cost of any balance transfer fee to determine if it will save money compared to the interest charges you’re expected to pay over time. If you have debt across several credit cards, a personal loan can consolidate balances into a single lower-interest fixed payment.

These kinds of options will typically require good credit (typically FICO scores of 690 or higher) to get the most affordable rates. Another option for those with less-than-ideal credit is to see whether you qualify for a debt management plan at a nonprofit credit counseling agency. These plans consolidate eligible debts into a single fixed payment at a lower rate, usually regardless of your credit scores.

“In our latest analysis, the interest rates have gone from an average of 28% down to 7.3%, so that can actually give people the opportunity to handle that,” says Andy Manthei, a former financial counselor and currently a change cultivator through new partnerships and advocacy for marginalized communities at GreenPath, a nonprofit credit counseling agency.

Regardless of which option you choose, avoid adding new purchases to your credit card while you're paying down debt. Switch to a payment method like cash or debit to make more progress toward your goals.

Negotiate a lower APR

Debt consolidation will save more money on hefty balances that require a long term to pay down. For lower short-term balances that can be paid off relatively quickly, though, consider calling your credit card issuer to see whether negotiating a lower interest rate is possible.

It can help to have an account that is in good standing, and you may have to talk to several people before making progress, but it may be worth it if saves you money. Also consider this option if your credit scores have increased since you last received the card, Manthei says.

Alternately, if a financial hardship might get in the way of making payments, ask your issuer whether it offers a hardship plan. This option could lower your interest rate for a short window, depending on the terms the issuer offers. The types of hardships that might qualify include circumstances beyond your control: a pay cut, unemployment, a serious illness, a family emergency or a natural disaster, among others.

Switch to a card with a lower APR

Once you've paid down existing debt, contemplate whether you want to return to spending with credit cards at all. The key is knowing yourself and whether you can manage cards differently the next time around. If you know you're still likely to carry a balance over time — even though it's not ideal — explore low-interest credit cards that can prevent your bill from becoming too expensive.

Some credit card issuers offer pre-qualification options that not only help you determine your odds of approval, but in some cases may even show you your "offer" — including your APR and/or credit limit — before you officially apply, meaning there won't be any impact on your credit scores unless you decide to accept.

"You could even look at local credit unions or banks ... and see what is their range of rates," Manthei says.

Credit unions require a membership to join based on different criteria like where you live or work, but joining one could be worth the extra steps. Federal law caps the interest rates on most loans and credit cards at federally chartered credit unions. As of this writing, interest rates on those products don’t exceed 18%.

