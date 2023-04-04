When Fortunes Are Made on Wall Street

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The biggest misunderstanding on Wall Street is that fortunes are made in a raging bull market.

They aren’t – fortunes are made in bear markets.

Specifically, fortunes are made in the months when bear markets suddenly and dramatically turn into new bull markets.

History says the S&P 500 rises about 10% every year. In a really good year, the market will pop 20%.

But in the months when bear markets become bull markets, those gains are injected with steroids.

Raking in Mega Bull Market Gains

For example, in the so-called raging bull market of 2019, the S&P rose about 25% over the course of a year. Nice return, sure.

But when the COVID-19 crash turned into a new bull market in March 2020, the S&P rose more than 60% over the next five months!

In the three years of raging bull market leading up to the 2008 financial crisis, the S&P 500 rose about 40%. Again, a nice return.

But when that crisis ended and turned into a new bull market in March 2009, the S&P 500 popped about 80% over the next year.

Even in the last two years of the biggest raging bull market ever – the dot-com boom of the late 1990s – the S&P 500 still only rose about 25%.

But when the dot-com crash bottomed and turned into a new bull market in late 2002, the S&P 500 rose about 50% over the next year and change.

You get the point.

The biggest returns in Wall Street history almost always happen when bear markets become bull markets.

But bear markets only come around once every five to six years. That means bear-to-bull transitions only come around once every five to six years, too.

When they do come around, then, you owe it yourself to capitalize on them. These transitions give investors the opportunity to earn a decade’s worth of gains in a matter of months.

And that brings us to today.

Today, we are staring at one of these fortune-making bear-to-bull transitions.

A Major Rally Is Coming

With inflation crashing, layoff announcements piling up, and banks failing, the Fed will be forced to pause its rate-hike campaign within the next few months. Historically speaking, whenever the Fed pauses a rate-hike cycle, stocks soar!

Not to mention, every single technical buying indicator has flashed over the past few months. We got the Golden Cross trigger, the Breakaway Momentum thrust, the Whaley Breadth thrust. So on and so forth. All are signs of a new bull market.

Oh, and perhaps most importantly, the tech-heavy Nasdaq did just soar into a technical new bull market by rallying more than 20% off its December lows.

If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck… then, it’s probably a duck.

Folks, this is likely the start of a brand-new bull market.

Consequently, we are now presented with a generational money-making opportunity.

But it’s only going to make money for those who capitalize on it.

That’s exactly what we’re doing today.

The Final Word

Tomorrow, after the markets close, we are unveiling our top quantitative trading system. We use this system to consistently find the fastest-moving and highest-flying stocks on Wall Street for quick gains.

Already, even in a rocky environment, the system is crushing it – and we just now entered a bull market.

I mean, last week, our system found a tiny stock that none of our analysts had ever heard of – and now, it’s already up about 12%.

Last month, it found an AI stock that popped 40% in about a week.

Before that, it found a resources stock that soared 45% in just a few weeks and a biotech stock that roared 100% higher in a little over a month.

Point being: This system works. And it repeatedly produced those types of gains, even in a bear market.

Imagine what it will be capable of during a fortune-making bear-to-bull transition…

That’s why, tomorrow afternoon, we are giving you an exclusive chance to gain direct access to this system and its breakout stock picks.

It could be your key to scoring huge returns in 2023 – and beyond.

Reserve your seat now.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post When Fortunes Are Made on Wall Street appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.